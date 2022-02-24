LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As tensions in Eastern Europe started brewing over the past month, many people anticipated a spike in gas prices, but following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other industries will likely feel the effects.
Beyond the pump, John Restrepo with RCG Economics said Russia and Ukraine are responsible for nearly 30% of the world's wheat exports.
"Wheat prices in the U.S. are going up because of this potential feeling of a shortage," he said. "That's always a danger when people are feeling uncertain, that if they don't go to the supermarket now and buy whatever food they can get, there's not going to be any food to be gotten next week."
Restrepo explained that panic buying only adds to price gouging and encourages shoppers to avoid it if possible.
"It creates almost like a vicious circle, right?" he said.
Gas prices have already been burning holes in wallets, and Restrepo said there's a chance costs will jump even more. According to GasBuddy, the average cost for a gallon of fuel in Nevada is about $3.95. In Clark County, the average is is $3.93. Washoe County has the current highest average at $4.25 per gallon.
But Restrepo said that it's a balance game. If Russia slows down the supply of oil to western nations, the country could miss out on revenue. As of Thursday night, he said oil is nearing $100 per barrel.
"It could get as high as $150 a barrel over time. If it does that, that brings in a lot of challenges in terms of costs of goods, costs of driving, anything that's affected by increasing energy prices," he said.
While that will likely bring costs up for individual drivers, the price jump could affect Las Vegas' tourism industry.
"We're susceptible to economic shocks, more than other economies," he said. "Whether it's high prices, gas prices in California causing tourists to come here less or spend less, or foreign tourists. Less travel because of how rising fuel costs make airline tickets more expensive so people can't come to Vegas as much."
Restrepo encouraged people to pay attention, but to avoid panicking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.