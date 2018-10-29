LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Whispering Pines Dental, a local dental office in the Las Vegas Valley, announced its second annual Give a Smile Back Day, which offers free dental work for patients.
Give a Smile Back Day will be held on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the office said. Dental treatment is "100 percent free of charge."
Whispering Pines Dental is located on 4765 South Durango Drive, Suite 100, near West Tropicana Avenue.
For more details, call 702-384-5070 or visit the office's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.