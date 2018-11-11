LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses, shops and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley are offering a variety of deals for veterans on Sunday and Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
Tropical Smoothie - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free 24-ounce smoothie from any of the Tropical Smoothie locations in the valley all day Sunday. To get a free smoothie, a valid military ID is required.
M Resort Studio B Buffet - On Monday, veterans and active-duty military who present a valid military ID will be able to enjoy a free meal or breakfast at the M Resort's Studio B Buffet. The buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Free rides with RTC - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada all day on Sunday. Veterans or active-duty military may ride RTC transit, including all residential routes, the Deuce and Strip & Downtown Express for free by presenting a valid military ID to the bus driver.
HeadzUpVegas - By using promo code VETERAN18, veterans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for HeadzUpVegas's trick art museum, archery tag and select escape rooms.
This Veterans Day Weekend we are offering a buy one get one free for all veterans. Valid for the trick art museum, archery tag and select escape rooms. Use promo code VETERAN18 at checkout! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/1W0gZqAxnn— HeadzUpVegas (@HeadzUpVegas) November 6, 2018
Lion Habitat Ranch - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free admission to the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson all day Sunday. Admission requires a valid military ID. The ranch is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Great Clips - With a valid military ID, veterans and active military can receive a free haircut with Great Clips. Non-military who get a haircut on Sunday will be given a free haircut card to give to any military member they know. The haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.
Free burger at Red Robin - Red Robin restaurants will be offering a free burger to veterans and active military. The restaurant chain requires proof of service in order to be given a free burger.
