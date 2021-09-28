LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heaven Can Wait Animal Society is offering free vaccinations for pet cats and dogs for patients receiving spay and neuter surgery.
The local nonprofit runs an affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic, and is launching this new promotion to help expand access to essential veterinary services in Las Vegas.
Pet vaccines provide protection against a number of life-threatening diseases. Cats will receive a free FVRCP vaccine, which protects against feline distemper, rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Pet dogs will receive a free DHPP vaccine, which protects against canine distemper, two types of adenovirus, parainfluenza, and parvovirus. Both cats and dogs will also receive a rabies vaccine at no charge.
This offer runs until Tuesday, Nov. 30, while supplies last. Appointments can be made at HeavenCanWaitLV.org or by calling 702-655-4800.
Affordable vaccinations for pets who do not need spay or neuter services are also offered. Appointments can be made by emailing wellness@hcws.org or calling the number above.
