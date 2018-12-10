LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt's office said there were several options available for students who were caught unaware of Brightwood College's closing.

According to Laxalt's office, students affected by Brightwood's closing had the option of either receiving a closed school discharge for their loans or transfer their credits "to a comparable program of study."

"Students who wish to receive the closed school discharge must apply through the U.S. Department of Education," Laxalt's office said.

Students can receive the closed school discharge if they don't transfer their credits to another school. Students were advised to contact their federal loan provider to discuss more options in detail.

Laxalt's office said students who were interested in transferring their credits were encouraged to ask about Brightwood's "teach-out," or transfer agreement in effect for the completion of the program. Students can also reach out to local schools about transfer options.

For more information about closed school loan discharge, click here.