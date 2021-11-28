Police lights siren generic
Chalabala/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is dead after a crash in the south valley Sunday night. 

According to LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler, at 5:01 p.m. police received a call about a woman attempting to cross South Las Vegas Boulevard at Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road, on an electric mobility scooter. 

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin. 

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Agate Avenue as police continue investigating. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.