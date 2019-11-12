LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan has announced that Lizzo will help ring in 2020 during the resort's New Year's Eve festivities.
Lizzo, who performed a sold-out show at the Cosmopolitan last month, will again perform at The Chelsea.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lizzo back to The Chelsea to ring in the 2020 New Year,” said Fedor Banuchi, vice president of entertainment and nightlife at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Her captivating performance and enthusiasm will make for an exciting and memorable New Year’s Eve here at The Cosmopolitan.”
Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m., according to a news release.
Standing room tickets start at $99 with reserved seating tickets starting at $249. Tickets for Lizzo’s New Year's Eve performance will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PDT and are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800.745.3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.