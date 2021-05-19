LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live event and entertainment workers took a collective sigh of relief Tuesday after Clark County said they plan to remove capacity restrictions on June 1, giving shows and conventions the go-ahead to host full audiences.
Now, Las Vegas' entertainment professionals tell FOX5 they are ready to serve the community again by sharing their art, live.
Last weekend, Pedro Farfan, a cast member in Cirque du Soleil's Mystère, tried his costume on again for the first time since early last year. The show is scheduled to return to Treasure Island on June 8.
And Las Vegas shows aren't the only things bouncing back: conventions are too.
"We're ecstatic about it," said Phil Jaynes, the local president of labor union IATSE 720.
Jaynes said there are several dozen union members slated to work World of Concrete, the first large convention to return to Las Vegas, on June 8. For many, he said, that will be their ticket off unemployment.
He added that their convention calendar already is filling up, starting in October especially. The future is looking bright.
"Come February, March, the convention world and stagehands are gonna be pretty much where we were in 2019," said Jaynes.
He said the key to positive momentum is keeping in mind the balancing act of COVID-19 safety and a return to normalcy.
"We want the audience to be safe, we want the people we're working with to be safe," said Jaynes.
His plea for his neighbors now? To take the leap by getting vaccinated, if you haven't yet.
"You're doing it for society. You're doing it for community," said Jaynes.
