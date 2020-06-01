LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A protest gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening, marking the fifth night of protests in the valley in response to the killing of George Floyd.
There are a handful of people outside of Nordstrom’s at the Fashion Show Mall - right across from Trump Tower. They are here to continue protesting the death of #GeorgeFloyd. Nordstrom is boarded up. I saw several other businesses nearby closed as well. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/cg62A9xjxh— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 2, 2020
The event's organizers had posted a 7 p.m. start time for the June 1 protest. The protest was initially intended to meet at Trump Tower, near Fashion Show Mall. Police cleared the area and officers remained there to block pedestrian traffic as the street is private property.
About 7 p.m., the protesters had moved onto the Las Vegas Strip and split into two groups.
Protesters stopped near Caesars & Bellagio. A woman is telling the crowd, “do not antagonize the police!” pic.twitter.com/ItX0pCmwga— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 2, 2020
By 8:30 p.m. the protest had grown to the hundreds and marched north on the Las Vegas Strip past Sahara Avenue. The group continued through downtown Las Vegas.
As of 9 p.m. the protest is peaceful.
In preparation, several businesses including Walgreens had closed and boarded up on the Las Vegas Strip. RTC announced several bus routes were affected on and around the Strip due to the protest.
On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump called on governors in the United States to use the National Guard to "dominate the streets" and end the protests.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responded, saying in part: "When it comes to the role of the Nevada National Guard, I want to be clear to all Nevadans: The Guard are our neighbors, family members, and friends. They help in our time of need – from responding to wildfires, to most recently playing a critical role in our statewide response to the COVID-19 public health crisis by administering, collecting, and processing COVID-19 tests at the significant risk of their own personal health. Similarly, in recent days and at the request of local leaders, two Guard units have been activated and are currently on standby to assist in preserving public safety as well as the ability of individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate."
