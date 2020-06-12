LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Free entertainment concert series at the Fremont Street Experience will be postponed until further notice.
Fremont Street pulled the plug on the popular concert series after Governor Steve Sisolak and health officials provided guidance to delay the music attraction.
The downtown attraction originally announced that the free entertainment would resume on June 17.
In a tweet, the Fremont Street Experience said they were eager to deliver a sense of normalcy, but the health and safety of visitors, staff, and partners is their top priority.
Pressing pause. pic.twitter.com/hkHHbmdNt3— Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) June 13, 2020
Stay with FOX5 for more updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.