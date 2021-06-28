LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sparks will fly for Independence Day weekend at the Little Vegas Chapel.
To celebrate the holiday, the wedding chapel is offering a "Red, White and I Do!" themed wedding package. For $704, couples can receive a of red, white and blue ribbon bouquet, a professional walking photo tour from the chapel to the Art's District, limousine transportation and more. The package is only available from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4.
To book a reservation, couples must call (702) 385-5683 for available time slots.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.