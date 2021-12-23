LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CDC is investigating Listeria outbreaks in multiple states across the U.S., including at least one case Nevada. According to the investigation, the cases were linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole.
Listeria is a type of bacteria that affects people and animals through contaminated food.
To date, 10 people from eight states have been infected by Fresh Express products. All were hospitalized for the infection, the CDC said and one person died. Fresh Express recalled many products with product codes Z324 through Z350 on Dec. 20.
For Dole, 16 people have been infected by a strain of Listeria across 13 states, 12 of whom were hospitalized. One of those illnesses was record in Nevada. Two deaths were reported in connection with this outbreak. Dole recalled several brands on Dec. 22 with "best if used by" dates between Nov. 30 and Jan. 8, 2022.
WHAT TO DO (ADVISE FROM THE CDC)
"Do not eat any recalled packaged salads. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled packaged salads. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness, miscarriage or death in newborns.
People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches."
