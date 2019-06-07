LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lion Habitat Ranch announced on Facebook that three of its lionesses died this week and in December 2018.
According to the ranch, Sam died in December 2018, just shy of 22nd birthday, Tyra and Peaches died on Monday and Thursday, respectively, at 22. All three lionesses were sisters.
"These sisters were social to everyone they interacted with over the years and we were able to directly hand feed them to the day we lost them to old age," the ranch said on Facebook. "The hardest thing for us who try to save and care for these great animals, which are truly in danger in the wild, is to lose them, especially after 22 plus years."
The ranch also said the lionesses will be missed by "family and every staff member and volunteer."
