LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Linq Promenade is one of several Strip hot spots opening up this week.
Several shops, businesses, and restaurants are opening after adjusting their operations to follow social distancing and safety guidelines.
When guests enter the promenade they will be met with a temperature check station. Signs and floor stickers are posted to remind everyone about social distancing while waiting in line or enjoying the open space.
Promenade staff were out cleaning walkways and surface areas and tables were moved six-feet apart.
ICE Bar is a promenade favorite that is providing a cooling zone for people to beat the heat. The bar is used to seeing around 120 people, but that number will be cut in half to meet state requirements.
Noel Bowman owns the ICE bar and was pleased with turnout.
“We opened it up last night and we did great numbers. I got to tell you I was pretty thrilled a lot of people from out of town some San Antonio folks some NorCal folks several people who flew in and were expecting a decent weekend.”
Anyone who visits the Linq promenade is encouraged to wear a mask, however its not a requirement.
Along with shops and restaurants, the High Roller reopened to guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.