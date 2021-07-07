LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beloved Las Vegas eatery Lindo Michoacan has announced that its original location will reopen later this month after it was forced to close late last year due to a sinkhole.
According to a notice on the eatery's website, Lindo Michoacan's Desert Inn location will celebrate a grand reopening on July 15.
Lindo Michoacan told FOX5 previously that, "out of nowhere" on Nov. 14, the walls began to crack, and the restaurant's main dining room floor opened up and began to sink.
After much inspection, crews found out the problem was not only in the main dining area but throughout the entire building. A sinkhole was threatening the structure's collapse from a pipe that had leaked causing water damage that may have been going on for some time, the restaurant said in the release.
As a result of the sinkhole, Lindo Michoacan said at the time that it was forced to lay off over 80 people in the midst of the holiday season.
