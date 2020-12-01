LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beloved Las Vegas eatery Lindo Michoacan announced Tuesday that its original location will be temporarily closed due to a sinkhole.
"Never in the past 30 years since opening did anyone think we would find ourselves in the state we are in today. 2020 has been full of surprises that no one, not a single one, has ever asked for," the restaurant said in a news release.
According to Lindo Michoacan, "out of nowhere" on Nov. 14, the walls began to crack, and the restaurant's main dining room floor opened up and began to sink.
After much inspection, crews found out the problem was not only in the main dining area but throughout the entire building. A sinkhole was threatening the structure's collapse from a pipe that had leaked causing water damage that may have been going on for some time, the restaurant said in the release.
As a result of the sinkhole, Lindo Michoacan says it was forced to lay off over 80 people in the midst of the holiday season.
"Lindo Michoacan overcame burning down in 2002 (where we were closed from 2002 until January 13, of 2004). We overcame the 2008-2009 recession. We overcame the First corona virus shutdown (from March 17-May 22), and we WILL overcome this!!"
Lindo Michoacan's original location is located at 2655 East Desert Inn. The eatery has two additional locations in the valley.
