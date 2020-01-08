LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced that a reward is being offered for information surrounding the death of an entire herd of cattle in the Tule Spring area.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for intentionally locking a herd of cattle into a corral, causing death of starvation of the entire herd.
The incident occurred on or around the first week of December 2019, the post states, in the Tule Spring area.
Anyone with information or trail camera footage of vehicles in the area is asked to contact Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry D. Lee at klee@lcso-nv.org.
(1) comment
This is really sad, especially when there are people who would be more than happy to take over caring for and working with the herd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.