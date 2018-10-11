LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A limousine caught on fire after crashing into a vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department early Thursday morning.
According to Lt. Tim McKenzie with Metro, the crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near Interstate-15 and Flamingo Road. The limo and police vehicle hit the median after the collision and the limo hit a jersey wall, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
The officer managed to get the limo driver out of the vehicle, McKenzie said. The limo driver was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. According to McKenzie, the officer didn't complain of any injuries.
Metro's Traffic Section responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision, McKenzie said. No cause has been determined yet.
Westbound Flamingo Road was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and I-15 while officers instigated the crash. Eastbound Flamingo Road was reduced to one lane at I-15.
By 6:45 a.m., nearly all roads had been reopened to traffic.
