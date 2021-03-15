LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Not the memory newlyweds would like to remember, but it will be one they can talk about for years to come.
On Saturday morning, a bride and her family had to pull over on I-15 southbound near Sahara Avenue after their passenger cabin started filling with smoke.
The driver quickly pulled over and shortly after everyone cleared the limo, it caught fire.
Felix Hernandez, the bride’s father, told FOX5 they “saw flames in the cabin, then the windows blew.”
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue quickly put out the fire. The cause according to their report was unknown and nobody was injured.
The couple did make it to The Little Church of the West and tied the knot.
VIP Limousine, owner of the limo, did not provide an interview but did send us this statement:
An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. All vehicles in our fleet are thoroughly inspected regularly in accordance with local, state and federal laws. Public safety is always our number one concern.
