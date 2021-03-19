LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With a limited supply of pickup trucks in the Las Vegas Valley, people in the market to buy are being forced to look out-of-state to get what they want.
“We ended up going to California to purchase brand new work trucks because their inventory there was just better,” said Travis Thomason, owner of Envision Telecommunications.
The limited inventory of pickup trucks is due to manufacturers slowing down or halting production because of the pandemic.
With fewer new cars on dealership lots, people are turning to used pickup trucks and used car dealerships are struggling to keep up with demand.
“Right, now. Due to the supply and demand people do not want to let go of their truck. Even if it’s a late model and they’ve had it for four or five years, the option of going out there and trading it in is slim to none,” said Daniel Del Toro, Sales Manager at Ariana Motors.
Construction companies say now that construction projects are picking back up again in Las Vegas, demand for work trucks is high.
A lesson learned during and after the recession in 2008.
“As the recession hit there was a glut of trucks on the market. You could find them everywhere. And as construction picked back up again on the flip side of the recession, they were almost impossible to find so we’ve seen this cycle before when it comes to the availability of work trucks,” said Kevin Booth, Chief Financial Officer for WestCor Companies.
Buyers are advised to call local dealerships and ask if they have any trucks that are not listed online.
Sometimes a truck will not be advertised on dealership websites because it recently arrived on the lot.
Visit dealerships often and establish a relationship with a sales person.
Then ask them to give you a call if they get new inventory in stock.
“If you leave us your information and what you’re looking for I can try to find it down to the color. Miles, price range, I’ll go out and find you the vehicle. So come down and take a look. 80 percent of our customers that leave us their info, we’ll find them that truck,” said Del Toro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.