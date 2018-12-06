LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights Football Club announced it was looking for "the most interesting player in the world" to join the team during open tryouts on Dec. 15.
"As part of our goal to become the next great American soccer success story, Lights F.C. is constantly seeking big ideas with like-minded people," team owner Brett Lashbrook said. "Coach Wynalda wants to find great new players and we are committed to helping him however needed."
No other team in history is doing as exhaustive of search for new players as Lights F.C.," Coach Eric Wynalda said. "I am ready to sign whoever can help this club, no matter if that is Ronald McDonald, Tony the Tiger, Colonel Sanders or the next Messi and Ronaldo."
"I believe there are countless players around the world with interesting attributes that have been overlooked for decades by soccer coaches and I’m going to convince one of them to move to Las Vegas," Coach Wynalda added. "Believe me, I won’t be afraid to put them them in a game!"
Open tryouts for the Lights F.C. will take place at Cashman Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration is open at LightsFC.com/Tryouts.
