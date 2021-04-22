LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights' Lifeguard Arena is temporarily closed, according to a notice on its website.
The website states that the Henderson venue is temporarily closed due to a malfunction in its compressor, which they say is causing the ice to be unplayable.
The notice on the website states that individuals in any of theLifeguard Arena programs including Learn to Skate, NHL Learn to Play, Lil’ Knights, House League, or VJGK will receive updates directly from that program’s Director.
Anyone who had pre-paid for any Open Skate, Adult Stick and Puck, Family Stick and Puck, or Freestyle sessions will receive an email with information about a refund, the website notes.
The website directs people to keep checking back for updates or call the arena's front desk at (725) 201-3032 for updates.
