LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Life Time Fitness is gearing up for the upcoming pool season and needs lifeguards at its two valley locations.
Life Time is looking to fill around 200 lifeguard positions between its Summerlin and Green Valley locations.
Steve Datte, General Manager for Life Time Summerlin said challenges with hiring lifeguards begins with outdated certifications.
The hiring push is part of International Water Safety Day on May 15. International Water Safety Day is part of a campaign to spread global awareness of drowning prevention, and to educate young swimmers.
According to the World Health Organization, more than 40 people die from drownings everyday. Every year, nearly 300,000 people drown, and those under five years old are higher risk.
Anyone interested in lifeguard opportunities can apply at Life Time.com.
