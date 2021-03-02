LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Life is Beautiful Festival will return to downtown Las Vegas Sept. 17-19, organizers announced Tuesday.
According to a news release, early bird tickets for the music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival will go on sale Thursday, March 4 at 10 a.m. (PST).
Life is Beautiful will "once again take over 18 city blocks of the bustling streets of Downtown Las Vegas with unparalleled talent, world-renowned culinary offerings, experiential artists and more," organizers said.
“It’s a good day when you get to announce that LIVE is back,” said Justin Weniger, Partner of Life is Beautiful. “In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life is Beautiful community kept us moving forward. We're eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”
Organizers provided the following early bird pricing options for the event:
- General Admission (GA) Tickets:
- Early Bird 3-day GA: $295 plus taxes/fees
- VIP Tickets:
- Early Bird 3-day VIP: $635 plus taxes/fees
- VIP+ Tickets:
- Early Bird 3-day VIP+: $1,420 plus taxes/fees
- All-In Tickets:
- Early Bird 3-day All-In+: $2,895 plus taxes/fees
The release notes that additional information about the Life is Beautiful lineup and general on sale details will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on Life is Beautiful or to purchase tickets, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com.
