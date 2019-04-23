LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Life is Beautiful 2019 lineup was announced Tuesday, including headliners Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys and Post Malone.
Heading into its sixth year, the 3-day music festival in downtown Las Vegas features musical acts, comedians, artists and more.
Early Bird general admission tickets sold out in about 5 minutes on April 18, but festival-goers can purchase wristbands beginning Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. PT.
The festival hits DTLV Sept. 20-22.
Check out the full lineup below:
- The Aces
- Anthony Russo
- Arizona
- Banks
- Baynk
- Bea Miller
- Billie Eilish
- Bulow
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Cautious Clay
- Chelsea Cutler
- Cirque Du Soleil
- Conan Gray
- Crooked Colours
- Cub Sport
- Desus & Mero
- Die Antwoord
- Droeloe
- Durand Jones & the Indications
- Flora Cash
- The Funk Hunters
- Gallant
- Gunna
- Gryffin
- Hermitude
- House of Yes
- Hot Chip
- Janelle Monáe
- Jauz
- Jonas Blue
- Jonathan Van Hess
- Kasbro
- King Princess
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Wayne
- Lord Huron
- Lost Kings
- Louis the Child
- Madison Beer
- Maggie Rogers
- Masego
- Maxo Kream
- Morgxn
- Muna
- Nervo
- Of Monsters and Men
- Oliver Heldens
- Ookay
- Oliver Tree
- Phantogram
- Phantoms
- Pink Sweats
- Portugal. The Man
- Pod Save America
- Polo & Pan
- Rae Sremmurd
- The Regrettes
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Ryland James
- SAINt JHN
- Shallou
- Sheck Wes
- Shoreline Mafia
- Slushii
- Space Jesus
- Tash Sultana
- The Teskey Brothers
- Toto
- Taylor Bennett
- Tyla Yaweh
- Walk the Moon
- Whethan
- Vampire Weekend
- Vivii
- Yung Bae
- Zack Gray
- Zedd
- 070 Shake
