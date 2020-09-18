LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers for the Life is Beautiful Festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday announced dates for its 2021 event.
According to a post on social media, Life is Beautiful 2021 will take place Sept. 17-19, 2021 in downtown.
You read that right. Mark your calendars for a glorious return to live music. September 17-19 2021. RSVP today for #LifeisBeautiful2021 👉 https://t.co/a3GCJz1yGu pic.twitter.com/YwxTc95xFo— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) September 18, 2020
The event's 2020 event was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
