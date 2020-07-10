HENDERSON, NV - The defending 4A State Champions are returning to campus this week for summer football workouts.
For the players and coaches safety, they will workout throughout the week in three different groups: 6am, 8am, and 10am until the start of their training camp on July 30th.
During the team workouts, players are given a daily questioner and temperature checks. Masks are also required by kids and coaches.
Liberty Head Football Coach Rich Muraco hopes that CCSD Athletics and the NIAA will announce a decision soon on when and if fall sports will take place.
Coach Muraco is still preparing his team for their football season scheduled to begin on August 14th.
