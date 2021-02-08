LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More access to healthcare services is coming to the LGBTQ community center downtown.
The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada received a $10,000 grant from Cox Charities.
The money will help The Center add its own pharmacy to its already existing HIV/STI/STD testing and treatment clinic.
FOX5 talked to the CEO of the center, John Waldron.
They say it's an opportunity to bring new healthcare services in a safe and affirming environment.
"In a city our size, there should be a health and wellness facility for the LGBTQ community to access care that's unique to LGBTQ residents. For example, if you're a member of the trans community, or the intersex community, it can be problematic to get healthcare in Southern Nevada," Waldron. "Often they're misgendered or the wrong pronouns are used or the provider simply doesn't know how to treat them. We want to be the one stop place for health and wellness in the LGBTQ community."
The new healthcare services that this gift will support will be part of developing the new Arlene Cooper Community Health Center.
It will house the existing MGM Resorts International Health and Wellness Clinic.
