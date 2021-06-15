LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Sands say they are donating $163,000 to The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada's capital campaign to expand the organization's developing health clinic.
Sands announced the donation from Sands Cares on Tuesday and said the money will close out phase one of The Center's capital campaign for the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center. The clinic will be on site at The Center, located in downtown.
The clinic will provide health and wellness care for LGBTQIA+ patients, low-income downtown residents, people with disabilities, veterans and homeless patients.
“The generous support of Sands Cares and all of our capital campaign partners will deliver tremendous impact on the wellbeing of vulnerable and marginalized people throughout our community as we are able to meet their healthcare needs,” said John Waldron, CEO of The Center. “Sands’ closeout of our phase one funding brings us closer to realizing our vision of creating a full-service medical clinic that addresses our clients’ unique needs and overcomes the many challenges experienced by the LGBTQIA+ community in obtaining medical care.”
The Center plans to launch a comprehensive primary care program and pharmacy in 2022, to complement the clinic’s existing HIV and STI testing and mental health services.
It also plans to raise funds to upgrade the clinic so that it can be certified as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) qualified to receive federal funding.
