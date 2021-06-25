LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pride Month ushered in celebrations across the Las Vegas valley and the U.S..
It was the first time the LGBTQ community gathered in two years.
The pandemic hit numerous small businesses, especially those owned by minorities. LGBTQ businesses were no exception.
Badlands Saloon in Las Vegas was one of many small businesses that shuttered during the pandemic. The saloon said summer months, along with numerous Pride celebrations business has shown improvement.
"There was a time we weren't sure if we were going to reopen," General Manager Eric Garcia said. It's important for [these businesses] to stay open because it's a community. We live this community," Garcia said.
Data from 1,600 businesses in the LGBTQ Small Business Owner Survey showed, nearly 80% expect a full recovery by 2022.
Badlands Saloon will be featured on Paramount Network Sunday night.
Click here for the YouTube Preview: Bar Rescue Preview
