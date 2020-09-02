LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said fewer students are enrolled compared to this time last year, posing questions for how the district will determine the upcoming budget.
As of Wednesday, 309,685 students were enrolled at CCSD. That same count was 317,179 by this same time last school year.
The district predicted 316,585 students to enroll in the 2020-2021 school year.
The official "count day" to determine the 2020-2021 budget is September 11.
According to Trustee Danielle Ford, the headcount of every student brings $6,100 in funding for the district. Several thousand less students could translate into millions of dollars of less revenue, and therefore cuts.
That determines the budget for 2021-2022, when many of these families hope school will go back to "normal" and then return.
"We [won't] have the supports when they re-enroll their kid, because we cut so many teachers and programs," Ford said.
CCSD released the below statement:
We encourage parents to register their child and ensure their child attends Distance Education, as funding for the school district is based on enrollment.
