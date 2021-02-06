LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former world heavyweight champion and Las Vegas resident Leon Spinks Jr. died on Friday, according to his press representation. He was 67.
Spinks lost a five-year battle with multiple cancers on Friday night with his wife Brenda Glur Spinks by his side.
"Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel. Leon will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and brother," the statement from The Firm PR said.
Spinks made history in 1978 in Las Vegas when he beat Muhammed Ali to become to the world heavyweight boxing champion. In total, he fought professionally 72 times and won 46 of them.
Spinks was born in St. Louis on July 11, 1953. He served in the Marines, where he found a passion for boxing.
In 2011, he married his longtime girlfriend in a small Las Vegas ceremony. He moved to Las Vegas the same year. His boxing success led to an induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.
"His final fight was fought with the same skill, grace and grit that had carried him through so many lifetime challenges," the statement read.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
