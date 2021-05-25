LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In June, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will provide free legal help for tenants who have received an eviction notice.
Legal Aid Center lawyers and volunteers will be available at pop-up clinics in June offering free assistance with online forms and e-filing for tenants who need help or don't have a computer. Attorneys say if a tenant gets an eviction notice, tenants should not ignore it, and should file an answer and elect mediation in court, which has the option to do so electronically.
“It’s critical for tenants who received a notice of eviction not to ignore that notice. Tenants should file a Tenant Answer and elect mediation,” said attorney Jim Berchtold from Legal Aid Center. “Tenants who receive a notice do not need to go to the courthouse to prepare and file their answer. They can access the forms online and Las Vegas residents can also file the form from the safety of their home, or they can visit any one of our upcoming events.”
Pop-up events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following LVCCLD branches:
- Saturday, June 5, at Whitney (5175 E. Tropicana Ave.) and Clark County Library (1401 E. Flamingo Rd.)
- Saturday, June 12 at the West Las Vegas Library (951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.) and Clark County Library
Service is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tenants are strongly encouraged to bring their eviction notice.
Space for the pop-up clinics is provided by the LVCCLD as part of “Stay Housed Clark County,” an initiative to educate tenants on their rights and to connect them with free services without the need to travel to court.
Legal Aid Center also has outlined steps that tenants, who receive an eviction notice, can take to protect their rights:
- File the Tenant Answer or risk getting an eviction order. Tenants can access the online answer form from the safety of their home without going to court. Las Vegas residents can also e-file from the comfort of home.
- Request mediation. Free mediation is available, but tenants must elect it when they fill out the Tenant Answer form. Be sure to attend court hearings and mediation dates.
- Apply for CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP). If you’ve already applied, check your CHAP account, and make sure your information is updated and complete. CHAP can be accessed by clicking this link.
- Give your landlord a CDC declaration form if you haven’t done this already. Click here to view the CDC declaration form.
Tenants at risk of eviction can contact Legal Aid Center at 702-386-1070 or visit www.civillawselfhelpcenter.org for more information.
The state eviction moratorium is set to expire on May 31, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium is expiring June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.