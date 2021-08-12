LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting an eviction prevention clinic in North Las Vegas this Saturday.
On Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon, Legal Aid lawyers and volunteers will be available at Neighborhood Recreation Center to assist tenants with eviction paperwork. The clinic is open to the public, and service will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.
Legal Aid asks attendees to bring their notice of eviction with them.
"It's critical for any tenant in Nevada who's received an eviction notice to not ignore that notice and to inform the court of their rental assistance application status. Those at risk of eviction should file a tenant answer and elect mediation as soon as possible," Legal Aid said.
Neighborhood Recreation Center is located at 1638 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas.
