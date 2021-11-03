LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada has been designated as the first Statewide Victim Assistance Center.
The change comes under Assembly Bill 481 of the 2021 Nevada Legislative Session.
The bill allows the center to provide services to victims, assist Department of Children and Family Services with expanding available services, and provide training and technical assistance to communities statewide.
The bill also makes it possible for the center to accept donations.
“For many victims of crime, there are no centralized victim-services, leading victims to navigate the system alone,” said Barbara Buckley, Executive Director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “Our office looks forward to expanding the work of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center by helping more victims with trauma-informed services such as system navigation, assistance with Victims of Crime funding, legal aid, and help with behavioral health resources. It’s an honor to be involved in the first statewide victim assistance center.”
The designation went into effect Oct. 1 and will remain through Sept. 30, 2026.
