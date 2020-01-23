LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local high schools are preparing kids for the influx of thousands of jobs expected to come to the valley in the midst of an economic boom.
According to a report released this month by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, 96,000 jobs will come to Southern Nevada in five years. There are not enough workers in many of those specialized fields to fill those positions.
"We're making sure students are prepared now for the jobs coming to the valley," said Mary Davis, a Jobs for Nevada's Graduates specialist at Legacy High School.
On Thursday, Tesla introduced high school students to career programs. Forty kids from Legacy were hired out of high school by Tesla last year, school officials said.
Legacy officials also offer students a chance to learn from hospitals, construction crews, electricians and other fields that are in high demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.