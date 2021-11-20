LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The owner and CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas has died. The 53-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash in Northern Nevada on Nov. 19, according to a news release.
According to the company, the crash happened late Friday morning in West Wendover near the Nevada-Utah border.
Lee served as CEO the retailer with 23 locations throughout Nevada.
"He was an active member of the community, who, with his father, founded Lee’s Helping Hand, that over the past 20 years, has contributed millions of dollars to Nevada charities," On Target Media said in a release. "Kenny was an avid golfer, passionate Golden Knights fan and most importantly, a loving son, husband and father."
Lee is survived by his wife, Nami, and three children: Nathan, Morgan and Addy.
Lee's father, company founder Hae Un Lee, died in late August after battling pancreatic cancer.
Information related to a funeral service is forthcoming.
FOX5 has reached out to state police for more information.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated where Kenny died. Those details were unavailable Saturday afternoon.
(1) comment
RIP Kenny...condolences to the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.