LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Retailer Lee's Discount Liquor says it will remove Russian-made products from its Las Vegas stores in support of Ukraine.
In a post shared on social media, Lee's Discount Liquor says that, "in support of the Ukraine, we have decided not to retail Russian-made products indefinitely."
In the caption of the post, Lee's added that it is still selling vodkas that are confused for being Russian but are not actually produced in Russia, such as Stoli, Smirnoff and Karkov.
