LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is extending its winter season for skiers and snowboarders, and adding scenic chairlift rides for everyone else.
Starting April 9, skiers and snowboarders will be allowed to ski on terrain serviced by the Bluebird chair. Guests can also enjoy winter scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood chair, which will not be open for skiing and snowboarding.
Jim Seely, marketing director for Lee Canyon, said the mountain received more than 50 inches of snow in March. Precipitation last month allowed the canyon to extend its winter season beyond April 4, the original date it was scheduled to end, he said.
Season passes will be honored during the extended "Spring Sessions" season. Daily lift tickets can be purchased on Lee Canyon's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.