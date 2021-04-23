LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon normally shuts its doors in early spring until the snow on the slopes starts to melt away, but not this year.
The ski area already has kicked off summer operations at the lodge, "scenic rides" on the ski lift and five holes of disc golf course.
“In the past we've normally just shut down completely after closing day, so if it was a past season we would have looked to close after April 5 or so and then kind of prepare for the summer season,” said Jim Seely, marketing director for Lee Canyon. “Just like in the winter, we want to be here for the community. We're just extending it through into our summertime operations.”
Seely believes that even with the snow gone, guests will still be heading to the canyon for warmer activities.
“It's interesting being open for spring the first time. We're seeing people come up we're seeing the winter our winter guest come up because they still want to ski a snowboard,” Seely said. “The snow is melting, but it's still great. We're still a destination for those locals to come up year-round.”
The facilities will be open Friday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. As the snow continues to melt, Seely expects visitors to start making there way up the mountain to hike the trails around Lee Canyon.
