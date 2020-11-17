LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is hiring for more than 150 positions and holding a winter job fair on Saturday.
Positions are open in 29 job categories including food and beverage, retail, administrative assistant, life operations, mountain patrol and ski and snowboard instructors.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of the job fair and bring a resume to the fair on Saturday. Casual attire is suggested and masks are required.
The job fair is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Lee Canyon Lodge (6725 Lee Canyon Road).
