Fresh snow is seen on Lee Canyon

Fresh snow is seen on Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (LeeCanyonLV/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is reporting that the ski resort received seven inches of snowfall overnight.

While Lee Canyon received fresh snow, they note that the resort and facilities are currently closed.

