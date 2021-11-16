LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The winter ski season is weeks away and the Lee Canyon Ski Resort are preparing the slopes for opening day.
Lee Canyon is equipped with 26 trails that spread over 440 acres of mountain area.
Lee Canyon Director of Operations Joshua Bean said the resort is banking on colder weather.
“If you guys can send me some cold weather we’ll get rolling,” Bean said.
If weather patterns continue to stay dry, once temperatures start dropping Bean said they’ll start making snow. The resort has 10 moveable snow guns with six others permanently mounted at strategic locations.
To make snow they need a water source. The resort has a pond with 10 million gallons of water ready to be converted into artificial snow.
“The pond is fed by a spring system. Up above us we have a catch basin that feeds it,” Bean said.
Snow guns use around 126 gallons of water per minute. Within 48 hours the resort trails can be covered in artificial snow.
“We shoot for a 10-to-14-inch base when we are making snow,” Bean said.
Lee Canyon officials said the regardless of the weather, the slopes will be ready come early December.
