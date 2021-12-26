LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon had three to four inches of new snow Sunday morning after overnight and early morning showers. The snowsports area now has the Sherwood chairlift open. 

In addition to Sherwood, Rabbit Peak has been open since mid-December after it received 17 inches of snow. Bluebird chair opened on Christmas.

Chairlift tickets are available on Lee Canyon's website

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted on Sunday warning Mt. Charleston visitors of intermittent closures, and that four-wheel drive and snow tires or chains are required to use those roads. 

Kyle and Lee Canyon were closed to traffic Friday west of State Route 158 (Deer Creek Highway) and will continue with intermittent closures until further notice, police said. 

Police: Kyle, Lee Canyon closed west of SR 158/Deer Creek Highway until further notice

(Courtesy LVMPD/Twitter)

