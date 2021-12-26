LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon had three to four inches of new snow Sunday morning after overnight and early morning showers. The snowsports area now has the Sherwood chairlift open.
The #holidays keep on delivering! Got another 3-4" overnight, and Sherwood lift is now open! ❄️ Don't forget your snow chains when driving up, and check https://t.co/KuYtixeaFB for all up-to-date road conditions.#sherwood #bluebird #loveleecanyon #yourbackyardescape pic.twitter.com/mwCF9x1OLs— Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) December 26, 2021
In addition to Sherwood, Rabbit Peak has been open since mid-December after it received 17 inches of snow. Bluebird chair opened on Christmas.
Chairlift tickets are available on Lee Canyon's website.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted on Sunday warning Mt. Charleston visitors of intermittent closures, and that four-wheel drive and snow tires or chains are required to use those roads.
Traffic Alert: People visiting Mt Charleston will experience intermittent road closures as they travel on Kyle and Lee Canyon roads. Four wheel drive and snow tires or chains are required due to road conditions. @nevadadot @RTCSNV— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 26, 2021
Kyle and Lee Canyon were closed to traffic Friday west of State Route 158 (Deer Creek Highway) and will continue with intermittent closures until further notice, police said.
