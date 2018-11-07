LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Ready to show boarders how to land a backside triple 1440 nosegrab? Lee Canyon has a job fair Saturday, Nov. 10 to fill openings in its ski and snowboard school, guest services, lift operations, mountain patrol, food and beverage and retail positions.
The job fair was scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lee Canyon Base Lodge, at 6725 Lee Canyon Road on Mount Charleston.
Lee Canyon staff said anyone interested should fill out an application online, bring a resume and be prepared for an interview. No experience is necessary and casual attire was suggested.
For full job descriptions and to fill out an application, click here.
