LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is hosting a job fair as it prepares for the upcoming ski season.
According to a news release, the job fair will be held on Nov. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hillside Lodge.
Organizers said there are more than 20 job position categories offering 150 opportunities for the 2020/21 winter season. Job categories include ski and snowboard school instructor and lift operations, mountain patrol, food and beverage and retail associate.
Those interested should apply online at https://bit.ly/31ArbYR.
Prospective employees should bring a resume to the job fair and be prepared for an in-person interview, Lee Canyon said. Casual attire is suggested and facemasks are required. Applicants must follow Lee Canyon’s social distancing guidelines, according to the release.
Lee Canyon offers extensive job training, so previous experience is not necessary, the release notes.
“Lee Canyon is seeking candidates who enjoy being part of a competitive, sports-minded team, and thrive on helping others create happier and healthier lives,” says Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “New this year is Lee Canyon’s online orientation for new hires and rehires. This is a part of our COVID safety guidelines.”
According to the release, pending weather conditions, Lee Canyon will open for the 2020/21 winter season in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.