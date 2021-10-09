LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon got its first snow of the season on Saturday.
The ski area at Mt. Charleston posted on Twitter on Saturday around noon a video of snow falling.
Enjoying a little #fall SNOWFALL this afternoon! ❄️We'll be back to our regularly scheduled fall weather momentarily. pic.twitter.com/7Y2i5zbIQh— Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) October 9, 2021
