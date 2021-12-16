LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After receiving more than a foot of snow, Lee Canyon announced Rabbit Peak will open for the 2021-22 Winter Season on Friday, Dec. 17.
Lee Canyon said $29 day passes are available for Rabbit Peak through its website. Guests must book ski, snowboard, boot and helmet rentals online before visiting. Parking reservations are not necessary.
In addition, Lee Canyon announced amenities including: Brewin' Burro, Bighorn Grill, and Bristlecone will open up on Dec. 17.
Over a 24-hour period from Dec. 14-15, Lee Canyon said it received 17 inches of snow. The resort said it expects to share news on additional terrain openings soon.
