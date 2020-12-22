LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --A combination of artificial and natural snow has been keeping ski and snow boarding enthusiasts happy at Lee Canyon Ski Resort.
The resort has been busy since it opened just a few weeks ago.
Marketing Director Jim Seely expects it to be that way through the holiday break.
This year, because of Covid-19, there are some changes.
“We’re definitely following all guidelines that Nevada and the local guidelines the food and beverage establishments are following,” said Seely.
That means capacity on the slopes and in the food service area is limited to 25%.
Face masks are also mandatory for both guests and staff.
Tubing will not be offered for the time being.
The resort is going to control capacity by requiring guests to book parking spots by calling the resort or booking online.
