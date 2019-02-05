LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A memo describing changes to hotel security was leaked by an MGM Resorts employee and posted on twitter by Vital Vegas.
The memo says that beginning Feb. 4, MGM Grand would be instituting a new elevator policy. Guests can no longer take the elevators to any floor, now the key to their room will only allow them to go their level.
"That's been practice in Europe, Africa all over," Mac Segal said. "Even not in just fancy hotels, three star hotels this is the norm, but not in the U.S."
Segal is a hotel security expert for AS solutions. He's currently in South Africa consulting with a hotel on how to improve security. Segal also deals with properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
"It is nice to see [MGM] moving forward, they are taking it more seriously," he said. "And this is a huge challenge because strip hotels are like no other hotels on the planet."
Multiple MGM employees who didn't want to be identified said they were told the changes were in response to the deadly mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. These changes will restrict access for people wanting to visit others staying on other floors. Another man said the changes are impacting sex workers because they can't go in between floors to visit clients.
Segal said the change will help stop other crimes as well.
"This isn't about 1 October, this is about sexual assault, and paparazzi and will it be a little inconvenient? Yes. But security is a see-saw, on one side you have security and on the other you have freedom. You give up freedom to be secure, so this is a small price to pay."
MGM sent this statement about the changes:
“Our processes and procedures are always evolving as part of our focus on providing the best possible service and keeping guests and employees safe. We will continue to evaluate and implement policies based on the needs of our properties, employees and guests.”
MGM said Mandalay Bay already has this elevator security, but MGM plans to roll it out to every one of their casinos.
But would this type of security stopped 1 October? Mac Segal said no.
Segal said the key to stopping the next Stephen Paddock isn't about technology but about training the people who'll come into contact with him.
"I'd like to see more training for everybody from the doormen to the bartender," Segal said. "They pick up on things and then we need to tell them what to do with that information. Technology is great but at the end of the day only people can prevent the next thing from going wrong."
